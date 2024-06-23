McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 398.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $603.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $606.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.