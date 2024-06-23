Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 886 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 311,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,148.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 706,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 684,923 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. 658,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,456. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

