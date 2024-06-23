Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up about 3.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 339,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 273,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

