Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.51. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

