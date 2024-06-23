Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

