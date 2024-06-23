Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. 1,302,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

