Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.