Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.85. 5,062,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

