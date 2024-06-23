Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 14,770,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,111,657. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

