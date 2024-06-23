Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $315.39 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $315.39 million and $21.80 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.02444012 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $18,601,758.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

