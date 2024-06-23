Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

