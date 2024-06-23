Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:MINN remained flat at $22.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.
About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
