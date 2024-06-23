Maiar DEX Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.05 million and $195,478.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000373 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $240,863.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

