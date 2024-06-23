Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

