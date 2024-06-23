LendingTree’s (TREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

LendingTree Stock Down 2.5 %

TREE opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $4,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

