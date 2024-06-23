Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

