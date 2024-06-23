LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. 804,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,953. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $98.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

