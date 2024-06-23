Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 7,200 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 26,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

CVE LGC opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.10. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

