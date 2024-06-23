Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $76.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

KNF opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($516.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Knife River by 38,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

