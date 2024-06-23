Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. 28,997,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,121,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

