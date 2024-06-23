KeyCorp Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $540.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $494.78 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.61 and a 200 day moving average of $447.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,597,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

