KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

KBH stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

