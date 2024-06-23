Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Kaltura Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.26 on Friday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $44.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 71.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 702,240 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

