JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $230.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $213.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

