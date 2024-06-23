Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,896,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,952,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

JNJ stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.75. 15,176,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

