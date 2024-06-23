Johnson Controls International plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.17 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

