JIADE Limited’s (NASDAQ:JDZG) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

JIADE’s (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 24th. JIADE had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During JIADE’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JIADE Stock Performance

Shares of JIADE stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. JIADE has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

Get JIADE alerts:

About JIADE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.