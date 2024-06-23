Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

