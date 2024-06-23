Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Jabil stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.63.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

