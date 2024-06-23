iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Raised by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

