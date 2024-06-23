iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.27. 727,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,456. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

