iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

