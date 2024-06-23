iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. 37,570,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

