iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.