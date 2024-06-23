iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,460,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 851,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,240,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 830,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,533. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

