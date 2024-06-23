iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Raised by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 20,988,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,546,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

