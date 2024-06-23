iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 6.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $57,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,698,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 5,793,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.