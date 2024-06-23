iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

