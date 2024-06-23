iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

