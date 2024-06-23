iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

