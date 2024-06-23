iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bangor Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

