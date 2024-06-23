iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

