iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,084. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

