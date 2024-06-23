iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,659,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

