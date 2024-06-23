Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.59. 4,112,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

