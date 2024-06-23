Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on June 28th

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4319 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS PBTP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,274 shares. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.
About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
