Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

ISRG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.56. 2,769,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $437.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

