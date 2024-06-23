International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,571. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $201.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

