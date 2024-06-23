International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PHM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. 3,713,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,175. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.