International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

